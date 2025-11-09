B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$11.50. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as high as C$5.59. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 13,029,884 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.35 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.63.

In other B2Gold news, insider William Lytle sold 817,121 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$5,989,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,686.75. This trade represents a 95.45% decrease in their position. Also, insider John Alex Rajala sold 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$1,071,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 238,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,787,565. This represents a 37.48% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,095 shares of company stock worth $9,529,870. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.29%.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

