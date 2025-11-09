Brick (TSE:BRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Brick Ltd. (TSE:BRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.73 and traded as high as C$36.83. Brick shares last traded at C$36.81, with a volume of 141,579 shares changing hands.

Brick Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.73.

Brick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm’s core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the firms that make up its manufacturing, service, and retailing operations (which include five of Berkshire’s largest noninsurance pretax earnings generators: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Clayton Homes, Marmon, and IMC/ISCAR).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.