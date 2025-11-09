Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.79 and traded as high as C$32.01. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$31.97, with a volume of 83,591 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.83.

Insider Transactions at Seabridge Gold

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Tracey Jane Arlaud sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total transaction of C$55,786.73. Following the sale, the director owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$283,784.67. The trade was a 16.43% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia.

