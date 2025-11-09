Ark Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $60.34 million and $3.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

