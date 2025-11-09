Kadena Price Hits $0.0245 on Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Kadena has a market cap of $8.30 million and $4.05 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kadena’s launch date was January 15th, 2020. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,255,289 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is www.kadena.io/perspectives. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

