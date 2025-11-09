Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 6,024 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

