Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 583,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.