Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1,189.5% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
