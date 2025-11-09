Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNAC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 101,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $204.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.44. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 133.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.