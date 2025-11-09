Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 2,366,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.35. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 20.38%.The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Puma Biotechnology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 214.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

