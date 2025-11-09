Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3%

NEE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

