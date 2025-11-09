LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 1,214 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

