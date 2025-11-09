Contrasting Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & Its Competitors

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million 151.90 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 92.69

Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.69, indicating that its stock price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -146.51% 2.69% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cantor Equity Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 215 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cantor Equity Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners peers beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

