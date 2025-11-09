Bitget Token (BGB) Reaches One Day Volume of $71.78 Million

Bitget Token (BGB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Bitget Token has a market cap of $2.86 billion and $71.78 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00003953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitget Token has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitget Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103,487.36 or 0.99879374 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 919,992,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,661,740 tokens. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 919,992,035.97879069 with 697,661,790.60300603 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 3.96586988 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $64,715,586.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitget Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitget Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitget Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitget Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitget Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.