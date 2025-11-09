BNB Price Down 7.4% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. BNB has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $998.50 or 0.00963689 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 137,737,327 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 137,737,357.92000002. The last known price of BNB is 987.42575106 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2946 active market(s) with $2,517,131,071.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

