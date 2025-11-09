Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.88. Kopin shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,158,208 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KOPN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kopin in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Kopin Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $462.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.98.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 29.47%.The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. Research analysts predict that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 68.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

