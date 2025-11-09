Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$50.04 and last traded at C$50.04. 114,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 123,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.02.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.06.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.1136 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions.

