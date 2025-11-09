SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 2,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.
The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.
