SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 2,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 349.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $699,000.

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

