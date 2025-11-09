Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.4271 and last traded at $0.4450. 28,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 56,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4516.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

