Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $23.85. 148,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 128,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0922 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:ELIL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors.

