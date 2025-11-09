nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LASR. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of nLight from $33.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

nLight Trading Up 14.7%

nLight stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. 2,389,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $36.59.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,319,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 374,980 shares of company stock worth $10,650,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in nLight by 147.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in nLight by 1,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in nLight in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in nLight during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

