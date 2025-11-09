Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

