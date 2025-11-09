IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

IDXX traded down $5.29 on Friday, hitting $708.45. The company had a trading volume of 409,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,077. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $735.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

