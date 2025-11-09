Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.57. 1,731,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,634. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

