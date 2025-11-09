Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.54. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised their target price on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.