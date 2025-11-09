Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

