DJE Kapital AG Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

DJE Kapital AG raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 100.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $236,596,000 after buying an additional 372,586 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 93,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 47.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $78,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,635,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,790,198,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.97 and a 200-day moving average of $355.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

