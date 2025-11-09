Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nine Energy Service has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NINE

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 0.6%

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 2,064,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,608. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 17.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 988,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 145,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth $73,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.