SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPNT

SiriusPoint Price Performance

NYSE SPNT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,569. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $874.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.