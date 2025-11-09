SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $874.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.35 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
