Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

OIS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Oil States International from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 553,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,361. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $368.93 million, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.02%.Oil States International’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Oil States International by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 334,279 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

