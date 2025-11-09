Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

REZI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $31.14. 2,831,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,508,268.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,138,815 shares in the company, valued at $304,535,202.10. This represents a 4.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,618,887 shares of company stock worth $81,851,970 and sold 86,231 shares worth $2,709,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $240,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $127,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

