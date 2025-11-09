EOS Price Up 10.1% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $466.71 million and approximately $599.99 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,462,735 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

