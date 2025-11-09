Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PG opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.08.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

