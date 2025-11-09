Winthrop Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Winthrop Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,953,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,397,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,137,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 9,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.