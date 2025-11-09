Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.