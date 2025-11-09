King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,276 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $113,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $460,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 175.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,076,000 after buying an additional 1,892,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

