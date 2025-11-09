Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $955.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $799.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

