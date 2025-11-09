King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $129,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PFG Advisors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 558.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,382,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $775.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $955.46. The firm has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.