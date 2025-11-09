Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

