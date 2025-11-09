Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 365 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.82.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $370.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $369.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

