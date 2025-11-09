Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 155.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.93%.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canopy Growth news, CEO Luc Mongeau acquired 27,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,509.76. The trade was a 3.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,169.12. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $84,373 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 280,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

