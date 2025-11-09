Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE FCX opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $366,959,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292,873 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

