Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 41,881 Deere & Company $DE

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 91,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,102,000. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 297,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $466.98 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.33.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

