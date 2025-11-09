Analyzing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stitch Fix and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 1 4 1 1 2.29 MOGU 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than MOGU.

This table compares Stitch Fix and MOGU”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.45 -$28.74 million ($0.46) -9.15 MOGU $19.46 million 0.95 -$8.62 million N/A N/A

MOGU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -2.27% -14.57% -5.93% MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stitch Fix beats MOGU on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

