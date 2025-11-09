Contrasting Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out -98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and Croda International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 2 4 12 0 2.56 Croda International 2 0 0 2 2.50

Volatility & Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus price target of $85.02, indicating a potential upside of 37.41%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Croda International.

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Croda International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $11.07 billion 1.43 $243.00 million ($1.62) -38.19 Croda International $2.08 billion 2.47 $202.55 million N/A N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances -3.48% 7.95% 3.97% Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Croda International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

