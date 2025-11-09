Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) versus Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Critical Survey

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Screw Works has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Screw Works and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Screw Works 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autoliv 0 6 10 2 2.78

Valuation & Earnings

Autoliv has a consensus price target of $128.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Autoliv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Federal Screw Works.

This table compares Federal Screw Works and Autoliv”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Screw Works $97.55 million 0.14 $1.62 million $1.18 8.22 Autoliv $10.61 billion 0.87 $647.00 million $9.68 12.57

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Screw Works. Federal Screw Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Screw Works and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Screw Works 1.66% N/A N/A Autoliv 7.09% 31.22% 9.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Federal Screw Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autoliv beats Federal Screw Works on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry. It also provides close tolerance machined products that are used in transmission valves, ball joints, steering gear bulkhead assemblies, torque converter hubs, and piston pins; and engineered nut products comprising prevailing torque nuts, free spinning nuts, slotted nuts, nut retainer assemblies, and nut washer assemblies to the automotive industry. In addition, the company offers cold form tooling products, which include assemblies, sleeves, dies, and punches; and complex cold formed parts, such as tie rod housings, valve lifter bodies, and suspension components. Federal Screw Works was founded in 1917 and is based in Romulus, Michigan.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

