Wojak Finance (WOJ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.62 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $96.39 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

