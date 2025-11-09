Lista DAO (LISTA) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $67.39 million and $8.46 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,093,741 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 250,094,744.38200557 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.26080917 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $11,982,415.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

