TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.43 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,344,195,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,329,345,686 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,344,195,694.20467224 with 1,329,345,686.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.01716125 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $4,811,433.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

