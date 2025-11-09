Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0027

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.88 million and $375.50 thousand worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00260381 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $526,815.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

